Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Veracyte reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Veracyte to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,131. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.62. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.