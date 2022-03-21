$153.66 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) will report $153.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.10 million. Tenable posted sales of $123.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $669.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $666.25 million to $675.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $802.32 million, with estimates ranging from $765.80 million to $821.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Tenable stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,770. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.14 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,584,400 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.