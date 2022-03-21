Brokerages Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.18. Willdan Group posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

WLDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

WLDN stock traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $379.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 31,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $894,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 7,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $209,122.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 106,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.