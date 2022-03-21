GFS Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after buying an additional 61,962 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,151,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,830,703. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

