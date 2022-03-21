GFS Advisors LLC Sells 39,400 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the third quarter worth about $272,000.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $26,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Fairbairn purchased 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,269.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,700 shares of company stock worth $390,632 in the last quarter.

BIGZ traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $11.68. 658,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,356. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

