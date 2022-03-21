Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $699,898.00

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.22 million and approximately $699,898.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045641 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.47 or 0.07048129 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,152.61 or 1.00069680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041416 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 103,382,889 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

