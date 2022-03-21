First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Watch Restaurant Group.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

FWRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 168,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,053. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.