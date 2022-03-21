Analysts Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of UBA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.27. 225,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,580. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

