Redd Hits 24 Hour Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,112.52 or 0.99972184 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00068082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00022978 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002099 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00015449 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00264505 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

