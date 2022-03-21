BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 3,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $12,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $11,450.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $13,470.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $12,810.00.
  • On Thursday, December 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $31,700.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $32,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.30. 107,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,033. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 158.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 31.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 141.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BurgerFi International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

