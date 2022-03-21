Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1,055.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,293 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.98. 21,367,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,112,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

