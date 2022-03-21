Viacoin (VIA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.69 Million

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0728 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $1,122.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.13 or 0.00282400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000989 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001580 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

