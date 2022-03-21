$0.48 EPS Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Stantec reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stantec by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,549,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,079,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Stantec by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,777,000 after buying an additional 1,013,877 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Stantec by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,970,000 after buying an additional 375,821 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Stantec by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,529,000 after buying an additional 772,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.82. 57,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71. Stantec has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.