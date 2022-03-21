Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) will post $67.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.63 million and the lowest is $67.00 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $72.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $286.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $293.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $341.49 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $375.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 370.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 146,484 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 39,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 41,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.01. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.33%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.