Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EVP Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.04. The company had a trading volume of 937,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,809. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $75.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 227,539 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,758,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

