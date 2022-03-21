John Kenneweg Sells 19,881 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) VP John Kenneweg sold 19,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $398,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Kenneweg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, John Kenneweg sold 119 shares of 908 Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,380.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of 908 Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00.

NASDAQ:MASS traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,272. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.52 million, a P/E ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 2.16. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $55.83.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

MASS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,954,000 after purchasing an additional 384,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 1,721.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

