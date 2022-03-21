Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 1,581 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,383 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.16% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FGBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

FGBI traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.71. 10,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $254.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.35.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.