Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Philip Morris International by 52.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,919,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,254,000 after acquiring an additional 658,781 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,589,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,397. The firm has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.75.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

