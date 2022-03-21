Brokerages Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.29). Aterian reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATER. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $363,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Aterian by 225.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,420,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATER traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,477. Aterian has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

