Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE TOY traded down C$0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$46.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,138. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$34.15 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$45.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.13.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

