Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) PT at $29.33

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,347. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

