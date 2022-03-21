AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $86,884.62 and approximately $15.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022633 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

