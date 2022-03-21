Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,430,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,660,600. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $262.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,446 shares of company stock worth $30,644,888 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

