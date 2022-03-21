Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,562,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

