ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDXC. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CDXC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.47. 638,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,026. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $168.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.76.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 18.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 147,437 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChromaDex by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 416,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 115,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106,207 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 78,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

