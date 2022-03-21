First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.50. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $23.97. 430,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,388. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $26.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

