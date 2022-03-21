Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $22.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $22,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

VNQ traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,571,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,518. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $88.83 and a one year high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

