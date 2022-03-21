Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $589.30. 1,690,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,716. The company has a market cap of $230.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.63 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

