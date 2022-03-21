Ditto 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.00 (DITTO)

Ditto (DITTO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Ditto has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ditto coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002494 BTC on major exchanges. Ditto has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00045583 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.80 or 0.07033560 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,175.75 or 0.99735504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041152 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

Buying and Selling Ditto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ditto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

