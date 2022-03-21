Celo (CELO) Price Up 17.3% This Week

Celo (CELO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Celo has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $109.60 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00006989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00045583 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.80 or 0.07033560 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,175.75 or 0.99735504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041152 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,388,610 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

