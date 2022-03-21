Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.06.

PEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

TSE:PEY traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$11.24. The company had a trading volume of 881,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$4.93 and a 1 year high of C$12.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$338,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,849,397.25. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 183,633 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,511.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,500 and have sold 113,887 shares valued at $1,170,281.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

