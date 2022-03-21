Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,994,000 after acquiring an additional 984,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,121,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,640. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.10. The stock has a market cap of $224.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.09 and a 1-year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.