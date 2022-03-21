iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC

Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,122,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,374,000 after purchasing an additional 45,615 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,937. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

