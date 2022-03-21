Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $33,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 29,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Meta Platforms by 39.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.49. 29,072,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,030,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.47. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $575.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

