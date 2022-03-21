$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Regions Financial reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. 6,837,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,413,461. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

