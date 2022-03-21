Brokerages Set Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Target Price at $33.00

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

STWRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($39.56) to €33.00 ($36.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of STWRY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

