SingularDTV (SNGLS) Tops One Day Volume of $127.00

SingularDTV (SNGLS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One SingularDTV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $177,612.76 and $127.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00036187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00108971 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularDTV (S-DTV) is a decentralized and tokenized content creating and distributing platform that will create, acquire and distribute film and television content in an innovative way, generating revenue for its token holders in a completely transparent and decentralized manner. SNGLS are tokens built on Ethereum and represent a share in the SingularDTV platform, which is comprised of four key elements: ‘SINGULAR’ – a mini Sci-fi television series about decentralization and technological advancements in a futuristic setting, comprised of 3 episode seasons. The S-DTV DOCUMENTARY DIVISION – A Documentary Division that will focus on producing documentary films about blockchain technology. THE S-DTV RIGHTS MANAGEMENT PLATFORM – A digital rights, revenue and royalty management platform for all the content produced and acquired by SingularDTV. THE S-DTV TRANSACTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND (TVOD) PORTAL – A TVOD Portal to distribute SingularDTV content via GooglePlay, AppleTV iTunes, and Vimeo. SNGLS tokens will also generate dividends for its holders, depending on the revenue gathered by the SingularDTV platform. 1 Billion SNGLS tokens will be issued, which will be distributed in the following way: 500M SNGLS will be distributed to investors in an initial coin offering period. Each token will cost the ETH equivalent of $0.015. 400M SNGLS will be kept in a vault, and the dividends generated by the tokens will be used to further develop the S-DTV ecosystem. 100M SNGLS will be given to S-DTV's core investors. The Vault where 400M tokens are kept will be managed by the Workshop. The Workshop will not only spend and convert ETH to build new projects or to work on existing ones, but it will also collect cryptocurrency and fiat revenue to deposit back in the safe. “

SingularDTV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNGLSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.