Brave Asset Management Inc. Acquires 318 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New York Times by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,299,000 after buying an additional 1,075,003 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 23.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of New York Times by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,546,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,015,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in New York Times by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,783,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,861,000 after purchasing an additional 106,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYSE NYT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,070. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.91.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. New York Times’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on NYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Times Profile (Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.