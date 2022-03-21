Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 476,257 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476,257 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 230.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TBT stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,113,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,789,665. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

