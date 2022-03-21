Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,613. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

