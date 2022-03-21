Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) & Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) Critical Review

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Udemy and Renovare Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 9 0 2.75 Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Udemy presently has a consensus price target of $30.73, indicating a potential upside of 143.67%. Given Udemy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy N/A N/A N/A Renovare Environmental -60.71% -805.20% -14.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Udemy and Renovare Environmental’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $518.16 million 3.38 -$77.53 million N/A N/A Renovare Environmental $5.88 million 2.52 -$11.54 million ($0.36) -1.26

Renovare Environmental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Udemy.

Summary

Udemy beats Renovare Environmental on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Udemy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

Renovare Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

