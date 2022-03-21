Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.40

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 1413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITPOF shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities cut Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Intertape Polymer Group ( OTCMKTS:ITPOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 34.62%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

