IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$4.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.23.

IMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart acquired 22,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,875,611.56. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.

Shares of IMG traded up C$0.11 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.56. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$4.62.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

