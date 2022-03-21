Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Carrefour from €19.00 ($20.88) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.68) to €18.80 ($20.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.09) to €19.70 ($21.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrefour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of Carrefour stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,009. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

