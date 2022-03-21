Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Twitter reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $6.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,565,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,191,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,554,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. Twitter has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

