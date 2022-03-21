Brave Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.4% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $128.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,383,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,109. The stock has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

