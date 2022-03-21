Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Raised by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,060,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,783,000 after buying an additional 392,414 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,751,000 after buying an additional 209,476 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $147.88. 2,516,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,505. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.13.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

