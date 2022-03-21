Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 936.5% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.00. 4,833,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959,028. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average is $81.06. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $82.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

