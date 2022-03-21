Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.89. 4,730,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,229,331. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $59.28 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

