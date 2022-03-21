Moonriver (MOVR) Market Capitalization Tops $207.02 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. Moonriver has a market cap of $207.02 million and $34.71 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $60.60 or 0.00147110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,289,889 coins and its circulating supply is 3,415,886 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

